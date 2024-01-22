Crews pulled one person from the Los Cerritos Channel and were working to free another from a submerged car that careened off the road on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Around 6:22 p.m. a car traveling southbound on Studebaker Road crashed into the channel just south of Loynes Drive., according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Jake Heflin.

Paramedics performed CPR on the first person pulled from the water, who was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Heflin said. The second person “appeared to be deceased” in the submerged car, he said.

As of 8:30 p.m., Studebaker Road remained closed from Loynes Drive to Second Street.

A dive team was deployed and discovered the vehicle in about 10 feet of water, Heflin said. Because the department does not know how many passengers were in the vehicle, divers were continuing to search the area, Heflin said.

As crews, including divers, searched the waters for additional victims, authorities requested that the AES power plant across the street, which pumps water out of the channel to cool its system, temporarily shut down its pumps, Heflin said.

The fire department has requested additional support from the Los Angeles County Search and Rescue for assistance removing the car from the channel, he added.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated.