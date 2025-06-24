Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man last month on Pacific Coast Highway.

At about 11 p.m. on May 27, officers responding to a report of gunfire along East Pacific Coast Highway near Locust Avenue found the 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to Long Beach police.

The victim, later identified as Jordan Mosby, of Atwater in Northern California, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Early reports from the scene said that three to four people were seen running away after the shooting. Police did not confirm that detail.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Deriana Cole, 19, of Compton, as the suspected shooter, police said.

Police did not disclose a suspected motive for the shooting nor if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Last Friday night, Long Beach police arrested Cole on unrelated charges, including child abuse and illegally carrying a loaded gun, on Pacific Avenue between West Broadway and West Ocean Boulevard, according to jail records.

On Monday, she was rebooked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa and Oscar Valenzuela at 562-570-7244.