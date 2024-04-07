Catalina Island’s only hospital was at risk of closing as soon as June, but a lifeline of $2 million in funding is expected to keep it open through December as officials work on a long-term plan.

L.A. Care, a public health insurance plan for low-income Los Angeles County residents, approved the grant at its board meeting Thursday.

The hospital, Catalina Island Health, is the “sole provider of emergency, primary, and lifesaving care for residents and visitors to Catalina Island,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement applauding the funding.

“It would be catastrophic if this hospital were to close,” Hahn said.

Catalina Island Health has been struggling financially for the last year, according to Hahn.

It’s been hurt by “significant inflation, low Medi-Cal reimbursement, and ineligibility for meaningful Medi-Cal supplemental payments,” L.A. Care said in the board meeting agenda item discussing the funding.

L.A. Care’s board provided funding to ensure its members on Catalina Island can still get health care.

“Without this facility, residents and visitors to the island must travel by helicopter or boat to access care,” the board’s agenda item said.

Hahn said the funding will keep Catalina Island Health open through the end of the year, and she is “committed to working on a long-term solution to keep this hospital operating in the future.”