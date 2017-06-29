Fire at Closed Up Downtown Restaurant Under Investigation

The roof of a closed up restaurant in downtown Long Beach was in flames earlier today but firefighters quickly put it out, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of West 3rd Street after receiving reports of fire and smoke coming from the roof of the closed up Kabob Curry restaurant at 11:45AM, according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk.

Structure Fire: 100 blk W. 3rd. Fire knockdown after reported roof fire and in interior crawl space. No injuries. Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/kX1tVoI39m — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 28, 2017

Once on scene, firefighters reported fire coming from the roof and into an interior crawl space on the west wall so they opened the unoccupied building to put it out, Fisk added.

The restaurant is one of multiple businesses located in a small strip mall building, including its neighbor E-Cig City which has also closed.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation.