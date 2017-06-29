vehicle vs. building  

Driver Loses Control of Car, Hits Dry Cleaning Business in North Long Beach

Two women were hospitalized after a car crashed into a dry cleaning business in North Long Beach Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at about 10:40AM near Artesia Boulevard and Orange Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesperson Delmy Hughes.

Authorities said the driver of a Honda Accord lost control of the car and crashed into a building that housed Fay Cleaners, a dry cleaning business.

Arriving officers found two women inside the car. They were transported by Long Beach paramedics to a local trauma hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The building, which was evacuated, sustained moderate damage.

Share this:

NEVER MISS A STORY

Latest Comment