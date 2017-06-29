Driver Loses Control of Car, Hits Dry Cleaning Business in North Long Beach

Two women were hospitalized after a car crashed into a dry cleaning business in North Long Beach Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at about 10:40AM near Artesia Boulevard and Orange Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesperson Delmy Hughes.

Vehicle into building @ Artesia/Orange Ave. 2 patients transported to area trauma hospitals with injuries. Building being evaluated. pic.twitter.com/eGvtuDAheH — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) June 29, 2017

Authorities said the driver of a Honda Accord lost control of the car and crashed into a building that housed Fay Cleaners, a dry cleaning business.

Arriving officers found two women inside the car. They were transported by Long Beach paramedics to a local trauma hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The building, which was evacuated, sustained moderate damage.