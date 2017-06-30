Three Long Beach Men Killed in Solo Car Crash in Torrance

A driver and his two passengers, all Long Beach men, were killed when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in Torrance on Thursday, according to authorities.

Police officers responded to Van Ness Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard at 12:10AM where they discovered a yellow Dodge Charger, according to a release from the Torrance Police Department.

“Based on witness statements, the initial investigation indicates the Dodge was travelling southbound on Van Ness Avenue through Del Amo Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it lost control for an unknown reason and collided with a tree at Van Ness Way,” stated Lt. Kyle Goffney.



The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jacob Evans, and a passenger, 19-year-old Henry Ramos, were treated by Torrance Fire Department personnel but died at the scene, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.



A second passenger, an 18-year-old, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of kin.



The crash closed Van Ness Avenue on both directions between Del Amo Boulevard and Harpers Way for about five and a half hours during the investigation.



City News Service contributed to this report.