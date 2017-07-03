One Killed, Five Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

A Los Angeles man was killed and four others were wounded when two vehicles collided in Central Long Beach early Saturday morning, authorities said.



Officers responded to the incident, located at Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard, at 4:35AM, Saturday July 1.

4:35am. 2 veh. accidenr at LB Blvd./Anaheim with car on its side. FF's used jaws of life. 6 patients, some critical. LBPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/svxRKJpfPJ — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) July 1, 2017

Arriving officers found a Silver 2011 Nissan Sentra stopped in the intersection of Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard and found a 1999 Lexus RX300 stopped on its right side on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).



Authorities said the Lexus driver, a 26-year-old Los Angeles woman, and her three passengers were transported to local hospitals for treatments. While at the hospital, the rear passenger, a 21-year-old Los Angeles man, died of his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The Nissan driver was identified as a 36-year-old Long Beach man. He and his passenger sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Both were in stable condition.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the crash.



“This collision is still under investigation, but it is believed that the 2011 Nissan was traveling eastbound Anaheim Street and the 1999 Lexus was traveling northbound Long Beach Boulevard,” officials stated Friday night. “What is unknown is the phasing of the traffic control signal at the time of the collision.”



Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact Collision Investigation Detective David Lauro at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1(800) 222-TIPS (8477).