Long Beach Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Curb, Crashing into Wall

Google Maps screenshot of the intersection of 53rd Street and Orange Avenue.

A 32-year-old man was killed in Long Beach on Saturday when he was apparently speeding down a street and lost control of his dirt bike, hitting a curb and crashing into a cinder block wall.



The incident took place at about 5:45PM, Saturday, July 1 near 53rd Street and Orange Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Responding officers discovered the victim unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel.

Authorities said the man was riding a 1992 Suzuki, non-street legal dirt bike, westbound on 53rd Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle as he “passed through Orange Avenue and collided with the west raised curb of Orange Avenue.”



After hitting the curb, both driver and motorcycle passed between the residences of 5300 block of Orange Avenue and collided with a cinder block wall, according to the LBPD.



Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact L.B.P.D Collision Investigation Detective David Lauro at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).