Motorist Listed in Critical Condition After Crashing into Tree

A motorist was seriously injured Tuesday night when he crashed into a tree in the city’s Upper Westside, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).



The single-vehicle crash happened near Santa Fe Avenue at Columbia Street at 9:05PM, LBPD spokeswoman Delmy Hughes said.



The driver, who sustained serious injuries, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to Hughes.



No other vehicles or persons were involved in the incident.



Authorities are investigating the crash, including if impairment was a factor.