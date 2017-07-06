Heat Wave Expected Through Next Week; Health Officials Advise Residents to Take Precautions

With the National Weather Service forecasting temperatures ranging from the high 80s to high 90s in parts of Long Beach today through next Thursday, the city’s top health official is advising residents to take precautions against the heat.

“It’s important for people to be familiar with and practice heat precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illness and injury, especially while participating in outdoor activities,” said Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis in a statement.

The NWS forecast sunny skies in Los Angeles County today and highs of 77 at LAX; 86 in Avalon; 87 in Downtown L.A. and Long Beach.

National Weather Service forecasters said the high heat that will plague the region for the next several days is the result of an upper-level high-pressure system parked over parts of the southwestern United States.



“Very warm overnight temperatures are also expected during this heat wave, increasing the possibility of heat stress. The warmest overnight lows will be in the foothills and lower mountain areas where lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s will be common,” according to an NWS statement. “It is still too early to predict just how long this heat wave will last. However, the mountains and deserts will remain well above normal through Sunday and possibly into early next week.”

A heat advisory will be in force until 9:00AM. Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, immediately followed by a more serious excessive heat warning scheduled to last until 9:00PM Saturday. The excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Antelope Valley at the same time.

In Long Beach, residents can expect temperatures to rise to 94 degrees by Friday afternoon.

Health officials recommend the following precautions:

Check on frail elderly or home-bound individuals to make sure they are not affected by the heat.

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in direct sunlight.

Remain hydrated by drinking water before, during and after outdoor activities.

Make sure pets have plenty of shade and water to drink.

Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.

Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears and neck when outside.

Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours; sunscreen prevents skin cancer.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.

Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day; limit time outside during peak heat hours.

Pace physical activities, starting slowly and picking up the pace gradually.

Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Chronic exposure to the sun can cause cataracts.

Move to a cooler location at first sign of heat illness, which includes dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps. Rest and slowly drink a cool liquid.

Prevent children from drowning by providing adult supervision at all times and having an entry-proof barrier that surrounds the pool or spa.

For a list of cooling centers in Long Beach and other cities in Los Angeles County, click here.

City News Service contributed to this report.