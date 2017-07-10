Long Beach Man Dies After Being Rescued from Rancho Palos Verdes Waters

Authorities have identified a man who died after being rescued from the ocean off the Rancho Palos Verdes coast on Sunday.

The victim was Erick Herrera, 29, of Long Beach, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter who said he died at a hospital at about 1:15PM Sunday.

Herrera was pulled from the water by a friend shortly before noon near Hawthorne Boulevard and Calle Entradero, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital via a helicopter.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call the LASD’s Lomita Station at (310) 539-1661.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Thumbnail: stock photo.