Pedestrian Hospitalized After Vehicle Hits Him Near Downtown Long Beach Freeway Exit

Photo by Dennis Dean.

A man was hospitalized this morning after he was struck by a vehicle near the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway Broadway offramp, authorities said.

The crash between the motorist and pedestrian was reported at 9:47AM. The pedestrian was identified as a male subject with injuries to his upper body area, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Delmy Hughes. The extent of his injuries were not disclosed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

The incident resulted in the closure of the Broadway exit with traffic being diverted to the 6th Street exit, according to the LBPD. California Highway Patrol was advised of the closure as well.

The investigation remains ongoing.