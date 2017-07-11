High Surf Expected Through Wednesday Evening in Long Beach

High surf and strong rip currents are expected to last through at least Wednesday evening for south-facing beaches in the counties of Los Angeles and Ventura, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS officials said that a moderately long period of southerly swell from Tropical Storm Eugene off the Baja California coast, will bring high surf.

The high surf advisory will remain in effect until 10:00PM on Wednesday.

“A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions,” according to the NWS.

Surf was five to eight feet this morning, according to officials, and will continue like that through tomorrow with the highest across south-facing beaches, from Long Beach to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Santa Catalina Island and Malibu.

Officials also warn of dangerous rip currents and larger breaking waves and an increased risk for drowning as more people seek relief from hot inland temperatures.

“Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea,” NWS officials said. “Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.”

Officials recommended the following tips:

Swim near a lifeguard

If caught in a rip current, relax and float

Don’t swim against the current

If you are able, swim in a direction parallel to the shoreline, if you are unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help

High surf and strong rip currents thru at least Wed for south-facing beaches of LA and Ventura Counties. #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/Lyzfl3Ywea — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 11, 2017

City News Service contributed to this report