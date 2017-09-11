Citywide Preparedness Expo to Offer Life-Saving Information for Long Beach Residents

With the recent wildland fires in Los Angeles, the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma wreaking havoc in Florida and the Caribbean, it’s as good a day as any to prepare for man-made and natural disasters.

On Saturday, September 16 the City of Long Beach will host the fourth annual “READY Long Beach” Community Preparedness Expo from 10:00AM to 5:00PM at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB).



“READY Long Beach gives residents the critical information and resources they need before an emergency occurs,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “As a Cal State Long Beach alum, I am proud of the partnership we have with the university to make this event possible.”



This free event, to take place during National Preparedness Month with this year’s theme being “Disasters Don’t Plan Ahead. You Can,” is sponsored by Long Beach CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), in partnership with the Long Beach Fire Department, various city departments, CSULB, local businesses, sponsors and other disaster response agencies, according to the announcement.

The CERT program trains residents in basic disaster response skills. For more information, visit the website here and click the “Community Outreach” tab or call (562) 570-2525.



“Recent events continue to show us the importance of being prepared,” Fire Chief Mike DuRee said in a statement. “I hope our community takes advantage of this great opportunity. Join your neighbors as we all take essential steps to prepare for emergencies.”

RELATED LBFD Swiftwater Rescue Task Force Deployed to Help Those Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

At the expo, attendees can expect information booths, emergency preparedness demonstrations, emergency supplies for purchase, a kid’s fun zone, food for purchase and multiple displays of emergency response equipment. Complimentary parking is available at parking structure 1, off Atherton Avenue and Merriam Way.



"We’re delighted to host READY Long Beach on campus," Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement. “This expo is a wonderful example of a City-sponsored event focused on the resiliency of our community. I’m proud to live in a city that is proactive regarding emergency preparedness.”



The event will have information including: how to gather and store minimum supplies of food, water and and other basic survival tools recommended by the Federal Government, how to take action in order to increase preparedness, how to build a family evacuation and response plan and how to engage your neighbors in disaster planning, according to the release.



Residents are also urged to sign up for AlertLongBeach, a free emergency notification system launched over a year ago that provides those who live and work in the city with important information before, during and after major emergencies or disasters.

"AlertLongBeach sends a concise, clear message when major emergencies or disasters impacts businesses, schools, hospitals and residents that have signed-up in the system," Reggie Harrison, director of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications, said in a statement. “AlertLongBeach also provides us with the ability to send messages in multiple languages and American Sign Language videos.”

Residents can sign up for AlertLongBeach here to receive voice, text and email alerts.

For more information on tsunamis and other disaster preparedness topics, visit the Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications department here and keep up to date with news on Twitter @LongBeachReady and Facebook here.

The “READY Long Beach” Community Preparedness Expo will held at Cal State Long Beach at Beach Circle, between the College of Business Administration (CBA) building and track, located at 1250 Bellflower Boulevard.