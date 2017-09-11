California Pizza Kitchen to Host Nationwide Fundraiser in Response to Hurricane Harvey

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is hosting a nationwide fundraiser on Tuesday to aid relief efforts for residents and communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Guests can visit their local CPK on September 12 and donate 20 percent of their bill to Feeding Texas, a statewide nonprofit network of food banks supporting needs across the state in response to the devastating weather event.

“Our hearts are with Houston and its surrounding communities, our guests and more than 200 team members who call it home,” stated the flyer.

With Houston home to so many CPK employees, the company is also using its Kindness Fund, a nonprofit fund created and funded by CPK team members, to assist its employees during this time of need.

There are two CPKs in Long Beach, one at The Pike Outlets and another at Long Beach Market near 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway. To participate, guests can present the flyer (pictured) or mention the fundraiser to their server. The fundraiser also applies to dine-in, take-out, online and catering orders.



For more information, visit the link here.