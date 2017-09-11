Motorcyclist Dies after Colliding with Jeep in Bluff Heights

A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a Jeep in the city’s Bluff Heights neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified only as a 47-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Officials said the incident happened on 4th Street and Obispo Avenue on Sunday, September 10 and was reported to authorities at 12:16PM.

Arriving officers found the victim lying in a parking lot in the northeast section of 4th and Obispo, along with his motorcycle lying nearby.

The investigation revealed the motorcyclist was riding east on 4th Street in the center divider, at a high rate of speed, when he appeared to lose control of the motorcycle and clipped the back end of a 2007 Jeep Wrangler traveling west on 4th Street in the No. 1 lane, according to an LBPD release.

Authorities said the motorcyclist had recently purchased the motorcycle and did not have a motorcycle license endorsement.

The driver of the Jeep, a 20-year-old Long Beach woman, remained at the scene and was questioned and released, officials stated.

The victim's name will be released pending notification of kin.