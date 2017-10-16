Two Long Beach Teens Die in Fiery Car Crash Saturday Night

A man and woman, both 19-year-olds from Long Beach, died after the male motorist lost control of his vehicle and crashed it in downtown Long Beach Saturday night.

The incident happened about 10:40PM Saturday, October 14 on Shoreline Drive, south of Ocean Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a 2003 Nissan on fire and discovered that the male driver had been rescued from the vehicle. Long Beach firefighters were able to put the vehicle fire out and paramedics transported the driver to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities said the female passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and determined dead at the scene.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorist lost control of his vehicle when was traveling north on Shoreline Drive from Linden Avenue and “made an unsafe lane change” in front of a 2011 Infiniti driven by a 24-year-old Long Beach man.

“Upon losing control, the 2003 Nissan collided with the raised center median, a tree and then a concrete barrier,” LBPD officials said in a statement. “After colliding with the concrete barrier the 2003 Nissan spun away in a northeasterly direction, collided with the 2011 Infiniti and came to rest near the east curb of Shoreline Drive, south of Ocean Blvd.”

The 24-year-old remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was later released by officials. He was uninjured.

Authorities said excessive speed may have also played a part in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Sirilo Garcia of the LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355.