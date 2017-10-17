Long Beach Fire Department Investigating Series of Small Fires Tuesday Morning

The Long Beach Fire Department is investigating three separate fires that ignited near each other in Bixby Knolls Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of Del Amo Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue at about 10:30AM today where they discovered the fires.

“There were three separate fires in three different locations but not not far from each other, said LBFD spokesman Peter Kusel. “One was a mattress on fire, one was a trashcan and one was a small area of brush.”

There was no major damage and no witnesses to the incidents, he added, but because the fires happened in the same general area the LBFD is assuming they were intentionally set.

There are no suspects at this time and Long Beach police are not involved in the matter. An arson investigator was at the scene, Kusel said.