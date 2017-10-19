Long Beach Man, 22, Killed in Motorcycle-Semi Crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after it collided with a semi truck in the city’s westside, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Roberto Lomeli of Long Beach.

Authorities said Lomeli was found by police lying in the eastbound No. 1 lane of Anaheim Street next to his motorcycle. Long Beach paramedics determined he was dead at the scene.

The incident happened around 8:00PM near Anaheim Street and Canal Avenue.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a fully loaded semi-tractor trailer was stopped westbound Anaheim Street at Canal Avenue, and then made a slow left turn southbound on Canal Avenue,” according to an LBPD release. “After the semi-tractor trailer almost completed the left turn, the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Anaheim Street in the #1 lane, struck the rear-end of the trailer.”

The driver of the trailer, identified as a 44-year-old Long Beach resident, did not know the trailer had been struck and initially left the scene, according to authorities. With the help of a witness, the driver was located and returned to the scene where he fully cooperated with the investigation, officials stated.

Authorities said the truck driver had a valid driver’s license and insurance and was released at the scene pending further investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Brian Watt at (562) 570-7355.