Long Beach Airport Named Top 10 Best U.S. Airport Once Again by Travel Magazine

Long Beach Airport was recently named a Top 10 airport in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler magazine after about 300,000 readers voted, airport officials announced this week.

LGB climbed four spots to No. 3 on the list this year. In 2016, it ranked seventh.

According to Conde Nast, the airport’s classic 1940s-era terminal and newer concourse wooed readers. The magazine also noted that passengers are benefiting from a little ticket war between JetBlue and Southwest, which added more flights in 2017.



“Every day, the award-winning Long Beach Airport gives thousands of visitors an amazing first impression of our city,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement. “This recognition from Condé Nast Traveler further adds to LGB’s already exceptional reputation for providing its guests with a memorable and positive experience.”



Airport Director Jess L. Romo said LGB is very honored to receive the recognition and pleased that travelers nationwide continue to take notice.

“This recognition is a reflection of our strong guest satisfaction and encourages us to strive to be the best,” Romo said in a statement.



This year, LGB was also awarded USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice award for Best Airport Dining for the second straight year, according to a city release.



To view the full list of the Top 10 Best Airports in the U.S. click here.

