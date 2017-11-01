Families in Need of Thanksgiving Turkeys Urged to Sign up with Local Nonprofit

A local nonprofit plans on giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys in Long Beach on November 21 and families in need are being urged to sign up.

The giveaway will take place at The John C. & Alice Wallace/Petrolane Center Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach, at 1920 Lemon Avenue, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.

The event is being hosted by the nonprofit Kid’s Fitness: Say Yes to Life, created by Poly High alum and former professional NFL player Chuckie Miller. The nonprofit aims to educate families on the importance of health and nutrition amid a current childhood obesity epidemic being experienced especially among Latinos and blacks who face economic hardships in Los Angeles County.

Miller and members of his group also plan to offer free fitness assessments for body fat, weight and blood pressure, exercise demonstrations and a seminar in nutrition.

“Giving back to the community of Long Beach is not an option for me it's my duty,” Miller said in an email. “Long Beach is the city that has brought me so much happiness and good fortune and I will never forget it. This time of the year can be tough on families, so my goal is to put smiles on as many people's faces as I can.”

The nonprofit asks that families in need should email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or stop by the Boys & Girls Club, at its Lemon Avenue location, and sign up to be eligible to receive a turkey.

Donations are also being requested and can be sent here. Donation checks can be made to Kids Fitness: Say Yes to Life by mail at 903 East Wardlow Road, Long Beach CA 90807 or can be dropped off physically at the Wardlow location. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible.