Pedestrian Killed in Central Long Beach Two-Car Crash

A female pedestrian was killed in a collision involving two vehicles in Central Long Beach Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 6:39PM near Pacific Coast Highway and Atlantic Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.

When they arrived, officers found two vehicles involved in the incident as well as the woman, she said.

Long Beach paramedics transported the victim in critical condition to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

“The drivers of the involved vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation,” Chavarria said. “Neither driver was believed to be under the influence.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, about 40 to 50 years old, was riding a skateboard south across PCH at Lime Avenue. Authorities said she was outside of the unmarked crosswalk when a 55-year-old Long Beach man driving a 1991 Nissan Pathfinder collided with her in the No. 2 eastbound lane of PCH, east of Lime Avenue.

The force of the impact caused the victim to land in the No. 1 eastbound lane of PCH where she was run over by a 2005 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 62-year-old Long Beach woman.

The incident is being investigated by Collision Investigations detectives.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Detective Sirilo Garcia of the Long Beach Police Department's Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355.

Editor's note: this story was updated at 2:00PM with details on the incident.