California Pizza Kitchen Holding 3-Day Statewide Fundraiser for Victims of NorCal Wildfires

California Pizza Kitchen is hosting a statewide fundraiser Monday, November 6 through Wednesday November 8 to support communities impacted by the recent Northern California wildfires, CPK officials announced.

Proceeds will be equally divided between the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund, a fund supporting victims and relief efforts of the North Bay fires, and the Sonoma Humane Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe place for animals in Sonoma County, according to a release.



Guests may present the fundraiser flyer or mention to their server that they are dining to support this fundraiser in order to participate.



CPK will donate 20 percent of food and beverage purchases to the fundraiser, which can be applied to dine-in, take-out, catering, curbside or delivery orders placed directly with CPK.



There are two CPKs in Long Beach, one at The Pike Outlets and another at Long Beach Market near 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway.



The fundraiser is not valid at university, hotel or airport locations. Not valid for third-party delivery. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation.