Local Restaurants Unite for Dinner Benefiting Wine Country Industry Impacted by NorCal Fires

Just over a month ago a series of fires in Northern California devastated dozens of communities. Nearly 40 people were killed, and thousands of buildings were destroyed, making it the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history.

Next week, Michael’s on Naples Ristorante and Chianina Steakhouse will hold a fundraiser to help the restaurant industry in Sonoma and Napa Valley impacted by the fires.



On Wednesday, November 15 rom 5:30PM to 10:00PM, the restaurants will serve up a four-course dinner paired with wines. Individual tickets are $175 each with all the proceeds going directly to help aid recovery in the wine country regions through the OC nonprofit Golden Rule Charity, which supports those in need in the restaurant industry.



“Napa Valley is like my second home and I want to help my neighbors, friends and the families who were hit hardest by these wildfires,” said Carl Dene, owner of Working Class Kitchen, Chianina Steakhouse and Michael’s Restaurant Group, in a statement. “We are excited to be a part of the fundraising event as well as see other folks in the industry come together to help fellow restaurant and winery owners recover from this unfortunate disaster.”



Chefs Eric Samaniego and Bryant Taylor, along with their staff, will donate their time, according to a release. Wine sponsors include: ZD Wines, Sullivan Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Blackbird Vineyards, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Grgich Hills Estate, Merryvale Vineyards and Antica Napa Valley.



To purchase tickets click here.



Michael's on Naples Ristorante is located at 5620 East 2nd Street. Chianina Steakhouse is located at 5716 East 2nd Street.