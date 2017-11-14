Police Respond to Attempted Suicide Call, Detain Man with Sword Near Long Beach Bar

Long Beach police detained a man after responding to an attempted suicide call in the Rancho Estates neighborhood Monday night.

Authorities responded to the 3000 block of Studebaker Road at 7:10PM, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.



When officers arrived they found a distraught 52-year-old man in the alleyway behind a business.



“It was reported the subject was in possession of a sword, however, when officers arrived the subject had already dropped the sword to the ground,” she said.



Officers took the man into custody without incident and held him for mental evaluation.



Locals said the possibly homeless man was holding a two-foot-long sword and may have wanted to threaten Eldorado Bar & Grill patrons, however, police did not confirm those reports.