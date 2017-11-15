Salvation Army in Long Beach Receives Large Private Gift to Help Create Community Center

(Left to right) Capt. Sergio Garcia, Salvation Army Corps Officer at Long Beach Corps, Mayor Robert Garcia, Priscilla Hunt, Ralph Hunt (son), Lt. Col. Kyle Smith, Divisional Commander The Salvation Army Southern California Division. Photo courtesy of The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army in Long Beach announced earlier this month that it has been given one of the largest private gifts in the history of Long Beach—$5 million for a new community center.

“If you are blessed, instead of accumulating wealth and material things…you should share,” said Donald Hunt’s widow Priscilla at the formal announcement ceremony.

The Donald and Priscilla Hunt Red Shield Community Center will feature a 20,000-square-foot gym with a basketball court, fitness center, indoor track and classroom studios and will include a 40,000-square-foot athletic field to serve recreational needs of youths and adults alike. It will also house a senior center that will provide healthy breakfasts and fellowship to more than 200 local seniors each week, according to a release.

“This facility is important to the community and the importance extends beyond the athletic fields and great programs to the life coaching that will occur here," stated Mayor Robert Garcia.

Also during the ceremony—which hosted about 60 civic and business leaders as well as philanthropists—Signal Hill Petroleum's vice president, David L. Slater pledged more than $100,000 worth of pro bono engineering and equipment work for the on-site oil wells that need attention for the project to proceed, officials stated.

The first phase of the facility has been completed and thanks to the Hunt family, Signal Hill Petroleum and other supporters, Phase II is on its way toward funding. However, officials stress that more funds still need to be raised in order to complete the center. For those wishing to support the completion of the final phase contact Robin Dunn, director of capital campaigns for The Salvation Army Southern California Division, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .