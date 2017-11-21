More Than $135K Raised for The Guidance Center During Annual Sunset Sip

Mia R., 10-year-old former client of The Guidance Center, holds up the rubber duck her therapist gave her to help manage her anxiety. Photos courtesy of The Guidance Center.

Over 200 people attended the 7th Annual Sunset Sip at Hotel Maya to raise awareness and funds for The Guidance Center, a nonprofit child and family mental health service provider based in Long Beach, with clinics in San Pedro and Compton.

The annual event, which was held November 11, raised more than $135,000 from ticket sales, generous donations, a wine pull and sold silent and live auctions items donated by local businesses, The Guidance Center’s board of directors and mental health advocates.



“We’re so grateful for the generous support we received at Sunset Sip this year from our friends in the community,” Patricia Costales, LCSW, CEO of The Guidance Center said in a statement. “The funds raised from the night will allow us to expand current preventative programs and pursue new ways to create a community where all children have the help they need to be happy and healthy.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia welcomes Sunset Sip 2017 guests along with Eric Adler, Esq., chair of The Guidance Center’s Board of Directors; and Tim Sailor, Board Member and Sunset Sip Event Committee Chair.



Mayor Robert Garcia helped kick off the night’s festivities by thanking guests for supporting The Guidance Center, while Police Chief Robert Luna thanked guests for their generosity, empathy and support, and expressed his excitement over The Guidance Center’s partnership with the Long Beach Police Department, according to the release



Throughout the night, guests were given the opportunity to experience the healing power of play by participating in play therapy exhibits hosted by The Guidance Center therapists. Nathan Swaringen, LCSW, clinical therapist and developer of About T.I.M.E (Trauma-Informed Movement in Education) shared during the program how important play is for people of all ages.

Ten-year-old Mia, a former client of The Guidance Center, shared her journey to positive mental health through treatment at The Guidance Center and support from her mother and school. No longer consumed with anxiety, Mia is planning for her future while advocating for her friends’ mental health at school, according to the center.