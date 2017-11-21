Police Investigating Report of Camera Allegedly Found in City Animal Shelter Restroom

The Long Beach Police Department is currently investigating a report of a camera allegedly found in a restroom at the Long Beach Animal Care Services center in El Dorado park.

LBPD officials confirmed there is an investigation to the Post today, but did not offer any more details.



“The investigation is on-going, therefore, we cannot provide any details other than confirming an investigation,” said LBPD spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.

The Post also reached out to ACS for comment but officials there also declined to provide any details, citing the ongoing status of the police investigation.

ACS, the city’s animal shelter, shares its location with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (spcaLA) at the P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village, located at 7700 East Spring Street.

The investigation was first reported by another local news site on November 10.