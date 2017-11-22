Record-Breaking Heat Expected in Long Beach Today and Thanksgiving

Expect record-breaking temperatures in Long Beach today and tomorrow as the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures are expected to hit 94 degrees in Long Beach today while the NWS predicts it to drop to 89 degrees for Thanksgiving day.

Here are the expected high temps likely reaching record levels for today and Thanksgiving across Southwest California. If doing any outside activities, stay hydrated. Two records have already fallen. Oxnard and Camarillo. #CAheat #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/ZVg9FJCANq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 22, 2017

The highest Los Angeles County temperature expected today is 95 in Woodland Hills and Burbank, while Mission Viejo in Orange County may reach 97.

NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson said the unusual temperatures are the result of high pressure aloft combined with weak but warm offshore winds.

Some heat records for a November 21 were set in LA County on Tuesday, including 91 in Burbank, topping the previous record of 88 set in 2002 and 91 in Woodland Hills, beating the 2002 record of 89 degrees.

More records are possible today, including in Long Beach, Downtown L.A., Burbank, Lancaster and Palmdale, Thompson said, adding that heat records could also be set Thursday.

Record breaking heat will peak today, with only a slight decrease tomorrow. Oxnard and Camarillo have already broken record highs this morning at 91 and 93 respectively. Expect more records to be broken this afternoon. #cawx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/kuHnzJvoIW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 22, 2017

Thanksgiving Day temperatures will be between one and four degrees lower than today in many communities, then fall again on Friday, when highs will be 10 degrees lower than today in several areas but still above the norm.

City News Service contributed to this report.