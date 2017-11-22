Long Beach Airport Shares Travel Tips, Transportation Options for Thanksgiving Holiday

Photo of Long Beach Airport courtesy of City of Long Beach.

With over 50,000 passengers expected to travel through Long Beach Airport this Thanksgiving weekend, officials have provided some tips and options for travelers needing to get to the airport.

Ground Transportation Options

Blue Line 2 Airline provides a free connection between LGB and Metro Blue Line’s Wardlow Station. For more information click here.

Have a friend or family member drop you off right in front of the terminal. Drivers picking up passengers are encouraged to use the free Cell Phone Waiting Lot, located at 3402 N. Lakewood Boulevard.

Rideshare at LGB. Lyft, Opoli, See Jane Go and Uber can pick up and drop off passengers at the median curb in front of the Historic Terminal.

Valet parking is available for $24 per day just north of the terminal and includes a free car wash.

Long Beach Yellow Cab offers taxi service at the taxi stand located just outside the terminal.

The Airport Ground Transportation Center, directly across from the terminal building, offers easy access to Avis, Budget, Enterprise, Hertz, and National/Alamo car rental services.

Long Beach Transit has a convenient stop at the airport on Barbara London Drive. Long Beach Transit Bus Routes 102, 104, and 111 serve LGB.

A variety of shuttles, vans, and limousine options are also available on site.

Holiday Travel Tips