Man Shot Friday Morning on Shoreline Drive, Attacker at Large

A man was shot and wounded today in downtown Long Beach and his attacker remains at large, according to police.

At about 6:25AM, units were dispatched to a report of a subject with a gunshot wound on the 600 block of East Shoreline Drive, according to Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The Long Beach Fire Department took the man to a local hospital for treatment, although his medical condition has not yet been released.

No description of the suspect or motive had been disclosed at the time of publication. The investigation is ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.