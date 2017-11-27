Gusty Winds, Cold Front Headed to SoCal

While Long Beach saw some light rain early Monday morning, gusty winds and temperatures slightly below normal are also expected leading into the night in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The pattern will be typical for this time of the year, said NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson, adding that today's temperatures will be 3-5 degrees below normal.



“A cold air mass will settle into the interior valleys and wind-sheltered areas on Monday night, bringing the possibility of frost or freezing overnight temperatures,” warned an NWS statement.

The NWS forecast mostly cloudy skies in Los Angeles County today, with temperatures at 68 degrees in Long Beach and cooling further in Antelope Valley cities like Palmdale at 61 degrees.

The NWS recorded winds at 29 miles per hour at the Belmont Shore Pier this morning and at 32 miles per hour at Point Vicente Lighthouse in Rancho Palos Verdes.

While Long Beach recorded temperatures as high as 90 degrees on Thanksgiving day—breaking a 1990 record of 85 degrees—this week seems to be heading the opposite way. The NWS recorded .03 inches of rain in the city today.

Records tied or broken so far today.

Downtown LA 91/old 91 in 1933

LAX Airport 91/old 84 in 1990

Long Beach 90/old 85 in 1990

Burbank 88/old 86 in 1950

Camarillo 92/old in 88 in 1950

WFO Oxnard 91/old 88 in 1950#SoCal #CAwx #LAheat #LAWeather — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 23, 2017

Image showing precipitation totals for the past 24 hours through 8:30 AM this morning. Higher amounts north of Santa Barbara County and less than one tenth of an inch points southward. #CAwx #LArain #LAweather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/nA4p31avCw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 27, 2017

The NWS has announced a wind advisory in effect until 4:00PM today. Winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected to be strongest closer to the coast. Officials warned of gusty winds making driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

City News Service contributed to this report.