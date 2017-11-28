Pedestrian Crossing Long Beach Street Fatally Hit by Car

Long Beach Boulevard at Cambridge Street. Google screenshot.

A 73-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening when he attempted to cross a North Long Beach street.

The incident happened near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street. Officers responded to the scene at 5:15PM, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The victim, identified only as a Los Angeles resident, was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the pedestrian was crossing Long Beach Boulevard, eastbound through a raised center median with vegetation, when he stepped out onto the No. 1 lane of northbound Long Beach Boulevard. That is when he was struck by a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 68-year-old Los Angeles man.

Arriving officers found the victim on Long Beach Boulevard north of Cambridge Street. The motorist remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Sirilo Garcia at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).