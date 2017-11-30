Two Injured in 8-Vehicle Crash Involving Two Long Beach Transit Buses

Two people were hospitalized in an eight-vehicle collision that was set off when an 84-year-old motorist struck a Long Beach Transit bus in East Long Beach Wednesday afternoon.



The incident happened at about 12:25PM near Spring Street and Bellflower Boulevard.



Authorities said the bus was traveling south on Bellflower at Spring on a green light when it was hit by the female motorist traveling east on Spring Street.



“As a result of being hit the bus driver lost control and crossed over the median and struck five vehicles and another LBT bus that were just starting to move northbound on Bellflower Boulevard,” said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.



The 84-year-old driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Of the seven passengers in the bus she allegedly struck, only one passenger, a man who complained of pain, was transported to a local hospital.



The incident shut down Bellflower Boulevard for a couple of hours.



The investigation remains ongoing.