Trucking Magazine Recognizes City’s Fleet Services for Sustainability Efforts

File photo.

The city’s Fleet Services Bureau was named one of Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine’s Top Green Fleets for its sustainability efforts, city officials announced today.

Long Beach was the only recipient in the state and one of only two city governments to be recognized.

“Fleet Services has made sustainability a priority without sacrificing efficiency or economy. Fleet showcases the City’s commitment to civic innovation,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

The trucking magazine’s Top 25 Green Fleets of 2017 includes private, for-hire, government, utility, vocational and refuse fleets.

It highlighted the city’s Battery Electric Vehicle Task Force and expanding telematics program.

“We are excited to be recognized as a Green Fleet leader,” said Dan Berlenbach, Fleet Services Bureau Manager. “Fleet Services has received numerous accolades and recognition in 2017, which reflects our commitment to efficiency and sustainability.”

This year the city opened a station capable of refueling 100 heavy duty vehicles using Compressed Natural Gas filling technology and unveiled the first municipal refuse truck with the Cummins ISL G Near Zero engine. Twenty-three of these trucks will use the new CNG station.