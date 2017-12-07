Long Beach, OC Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Wind-Driven Brush Fire

A wind-driven brush fire near the 22 freeway in Long Beach grew to about a half acre before firefighters were able to extinguish on Thursday.

The fire was reported north of 7th Street by Studebaker Road at 11:34PM, said Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesman Pete Krusel.

Krusel said initially one LBFD engine responded to the scene and reported a quarter acre of brush on fire that was wind-driven. One more LBFD engine along with an Orange County engine responded to the fire that grew to about a half acre.

Avoid the 22 going onto Long Beach!! Just drove by and watched the landscaping at the Studebaker exit ignite into flames. No FD on scene yet. pic.twitter.com/ksSRgSOczy — Sarah Bennett (@thesarahbennett) December 7, 2017

“The wind isn't terribly bad right now but there is a little bit of wind,” Krusel said. “That always makes it a little bit more difficult but they were able to get ahold of it quickly.”

There were no injuries or major loss.

A unit and battalion chief were still at the scene Thursday afternoon waiting for the public works front loader tractor to arrive and turn up the soil to make sure it was not smoldering underneath, he said.

Krusel said at this time officials have no reason to believe that this fire was intentional.