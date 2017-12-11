Motorist Fatally Hits Man Crossing Street in Central Long Beach

A man in his 20s was fatally hit by a vehicle in front of Poly High School Friday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The incident happened on Pacific Coast Highway and Myrtle Avenue at 8:52PM.

Authorities said a 58-year-old Cypress man was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 west on PCH when he struck the pedestrian attempting to cross the street at Myrtle Avenue.

“The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision,” an LBPD release stated.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The driver stopped immediately and called police for assistance, officials said. He remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police determined he had a valid license and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Officials said no identification was found on the pedestrian, who was believed to be in his mid to late 20s. The coroner’s office will attempt to identify him and notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to call Detective David Lauro of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).