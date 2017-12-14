Granny Flat Ordinance Set for Approval As Council Tweaks State Guidelines

An expanded use of Granny Flats was likely coming to the city by virtue of two state laws that streamlined an approval process and superseded local controls, but after a new ordinance approved by the Long Beach City Council last night, there will be some Long Beach-specific guidelines that will help regulate any future structures built in the city.

In October the council was briefed on its options heading into the new year and made aware that if no local ordinance was drafted that statewide guidelines would take effect. The council will still have to formally vote the ordinance into law at its next meeting but it did adopt some of its previous recommendations regarding accessory dwelling units (ADU) or so-called Granny Flats going forward.

Under the ordinance only properties with lot sizes of 5,200 square feet or larger will be allowed to construct ADUs, which limits building to about two-thirds of the city. Under state laws there were no minimum lot size requirements. It will also limit the size of the ADU to 800 square feet or 50 percent of the original home, whichever was smaller. It makes an exception for homes under 1,280 square feet, making that upper margin for an ADU 640 square feet.

Parking will not generally be required for attached ADUs constructed if the property is within one-half mile of a transit stop, something that is outlined by state law. However, the ordinance will provide for parking requirements for those units built in the coastal zone or designated parking-impacted areas. A city staffer noted that converted garages will require that one parking space be created unless a driveway provides enough spaces for both residences.

The person who owns the property will be required to live in one of the units unless both the original home and the ADU are leased or rented to a single person. Short term rental usage of an ADU and sale of an ADU separate from the original home are also prohibited.

To account for the impacts on fire, police and other city resources, the city is suggesting charging development impact fees ranging from $2,600 to just over $3,400 depending on the size of the ADU.

The state’s legislators passed two bills earlier this year that sought to streamline the approval process for ADUs statewide as it grapples with a severe housing shortage, hoping that loosened restrictions could prompt some to build additional units on their existing properties. While it’s unclear how many Long Beach residents will actually capitalize on this new ordinance, any new units could prove useful to a city also facing a housing shortage and those existing structures that have been illegally converted might be able to be brought up to code.

“We know that people are already sort of living in substandard situations, garages things like this,” said Vice Mayor Rex Richardson. “Growth is already happening, this just allows us to grow in a way that’s not haphazard and is safer and it goes along with existing building codes and safety codes.”