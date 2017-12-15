LBPD to Conduct Holiday Enforcement Campaign to Prevent Impaired Driving

Starting Friday, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will begin its special year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization in an effort to get impaired drivers off the street and spread awareness of the crime, the LBPD announced.

The holiday enforcement campaign will run through January 1 and include DUI Saturation Patrols on December 21, 23, 28 and 30. There will also be a DUI Checkpoint on December 16 from 6:00PM to 2:00AM in the West Division.

“This holiday season, drivers will notice increased enforcement who will be watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired,” LBPD Lieutenant Kris Klein said in a statement. “It is vital we keep our roads and our travelers safe, not just during the holidays, but every day. With extra travelers on the roads, and people attending holiday parties, we will likely see an uptick in drunk driving, and we’ll be arresting anyone we catch breaking this life-saving law.”

Police and sheriff agencies, and CHP throughout the region will also be deploying checkpoints and saturation patrols during the 18-day DUI crackdown.

Nationwide in 2016, 37,461 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 28 percent (10,497) died in crashes where a driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the limit of .08. In California, 1,059 DUI deaths were reported at .08 or above, according to the release.

The LBPD also supports OTR’s effort to educate drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze, with California’s increase in drug-impaired driving crashes over recent years.

“Two simple words can keep your holiday festivities safe – plan ahead,” OTS Director Rhonda Craft said in a statement. “Before you head out to any celebration, plan how you are getting home safely. If you are drinking, that means knowing what sober driver or service you will be using.”

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP (DDVIP) free mobile app for Android or iPhone, which locates nearby bars and restaurants offering free incentives for the designated sober driver, from non-alcoholic drinks to appetizers and more.

Funding for these DUI operations is provided to the Long Beach Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to ‘Report Drunk Driver – Call 9-1-1.’