Assistant City Manager Named Interim Director of Development Services

Assistant City Manager Tom Modica was named interim director of development services effective January 8 by City Manager Patrick H. West, the city announced yesterday.

Modica will concurrently serve as assistant city manager while the city conducts a national recruitment for the director of development services position, according to a city release.

“Tom is a great asset to our City currently overseeing City department operations, guiding department projects and leading special initiatives, including the City’s innovation efforts,” West said in a statement. “As we search for a new Director, Tom will be instrumental in leading the award-winning work our Development Services team produces.”

The post was made vacant by current Director of Development Services Amy Bodek who announced on November 29 that she accepted an offer to be director of Los Angeles County’s Department of Regional Planning starting late January. Her last day with the city will be January 19.

The city manager will appoint a new director in spring 2018.