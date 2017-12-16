Police Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Missing 86-Year-Old

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) has asked the public for help locating a missing senior.

Carmelo “Ricky” Beltran, 86, was last seen Thursday evening at his residence in the 800 block of Gardenia Avenue by a family member, according to the LBPD. This is the first time Beltran has walked away without returning home, according to the police.

Beltran does not know his name, and speaks solely Spanish.

The LBPD released the following description of the victim:

Age: 86 years

Gender: Male

Race/Ethnicity: Hispanic

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 130 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Brown pants, Navy Blue Shirt, Black Shoes, Grey Cap

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: None

Medical Alert: None

The LBPD will continue to search for the victim and local hospitals and law enforcement agencies have been notified. Anyone who has seen the victim or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the LBPD at (562) 435-6711 or 9-1-1.