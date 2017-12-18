Friday Night Apartment Fire Leaves 11 Residents Displaced

Photo by Asia Morris.

An apartment fire in Long Beach’s Rose Park neighborhood on Friday night left 11 residents displaced, according to the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD).

Fire units responded to the 2nd alarm blaze at 10:05PM on the 2200 block of East 7th Street, between Junipero and Cherry avenues. The fire was put out by 10:35PM, according to the LBFD. American Red Cross Los Angeles Region gave assistance.

Earlier video of the fire taken by bicycle courier Steph Barajas about 20 min ago on 7th between Junipero and Cherry. Streets are closed avoid the area. @LongBeachPost pic.twitter.com/n1uh3t6Srx — Asia Morris (@TheAsiaMorris) December 16, 2017

One firefighter sustained minor burn injuries.