Friday Night Apartment Fire Leaves 11 Residents Displaced

Photo by Asia Morris.

An apartment fire in Long Beach’s Rose Park neighborhood on Friday night left 11 residents displaced, according to the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD).

Fire units responded to the 2nd alarm blaze at 10:05PM on the 2200 block of East 7th Street, between Junipero and Cherry avenues. The fire was put out by 10:35PM, according to the LBFD. American Red Cross Los Angeles Region gave assistance.

One firefighter sustained minor burn injuries.

