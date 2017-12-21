Molina Healthcare Moving Hundreds of Employees From World Trade Center Offices

Molina Healthcare's headquartes on Ocean Boulevard. File photo.

Molina Healthcare is in the process of moving about 500 employees from offices at the World Trade Center in downtown Long Beach to other locations in the city.

The health insurer’s lease at WTC expires at the end of the month, said Molina Healthcare spokeswoman Sunny Yu this week, so the company is in the process of moving the employees to other Long Beach locations. The employees are from multiple shared services departments, she added.



The company is moving employees into its nearby Long Beach headquarters on Ocean Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ).



“Due to the restricting that we announced earlier this year, Molina no longer needs the additional space,” Yu told the publication in an email.



The restructuring efforts to save $200 million annually began in January and include the closure of clinics outside the state as well as a layoff of 10 percent of its workers, according to LABJ.

The company also fired CEO J. Mario Molina and CFO John Molin—sons of the company’s founder—in May.

Earlier this month, the company also announced that J. Mario Molina resigned from its board of directors.