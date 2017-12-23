SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Lights Up Sky Over Long Beach

Photo and video by Asia Morris.

Did you see that? People across the Southland began posting on social media just after sunset Friday evening, as a bright cloud and several fast-moving objects illuminated the western sky. Was it a plane? A comet? Santa Clause showing up early?

The unexpected show, it turns out, was courtesy of SpaceX, and a planned launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, which took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County. SpaceX has a live webcast of the launch available on its website.

The rocket is carrying 10 Iridium Corporation communications satellites, according to SpaceX. This is the private space flight company's final planned launch of the year.

Judging by social media posts, the launch was visible at least as far away as Burbank to the north, Mexicali, Mexico to the south and Phoenix, Arizona to the east.