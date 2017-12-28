Man Found Dead After House Fire in Long Beach

A man in his 60s was found dead following a house fire in the city’s Upper Westside Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 9:57PM in the 3000 block of Fashion Avenue.

“Initial reports from neighbors indicated people were still inside of the residence,” Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) officials said in a Tweet. “Unfortunately, during the primary search an adult male was located.”

The flames were knocked down in less than 10 minutes.

The house was divided into two units, LBPD spokesman Jake Heflin said. The victim was the only person inside the front unit and the flames were contained to a front bedroom and part of a hallway. Two residents in the rear unit escaped without injury, he added. Their unit was not damaged.

Long Beach fire and police investigating were working to figure out the cause and origin of the fire. There was a smoke detector in the burned room but no one immediately indicated hearing it go off.

At 2157 hrs units responded to structure fire on the 3000 block of Fashion Ave. Initial reports from neighbors indicated people were still inside of residence. Unfortunately, during primary search an adult male was located. Confirmed fatality. PIO & Fire Investigators are onscene pic.twitter.com/ZHpihpALEy — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) December 28, 2017

City News Service contributed to this report.