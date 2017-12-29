Valero Wilmington Refinery Gifts $20K to Long Beach Nonprofit

Local nonprofit For The Child was presented with a $20,000 check by Valero Wilmington Refinery last Wednesday.

The corporate donation will help cover the cost for children and families who do not have the money to pay for counseling for trauma from abuse, neglect and exposure to violence, the nonprofit said in a release. In 2017, one out of seven children who received counseling were uninsured or from families unable to afford their insurance copay costs.

For the Child has provided trauma recovery counseling for children and family strengthening programs for 43 years at two Long Beach locations along with schools and client homes in the Long Beach and South Bay communities.

“We are grateful for community partners like Valero who help build a circle of safety for our local children,” said the nonprofit’s Executive Director Michele Winterstein. “Family poverty or other circumstance should not be a barrier to a child getting the help they need to recover and thrive.”

The funds were raised by Valero employees through sponsorship of the 2017 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children in San Antonio.

“This is just one of several Valero locations that will proudly distribute funds to children’s charities throughout the United States this year,” said Mark Phair, vice president and general manager of the Valero Wilmington Refinery, in a statement. “These gifts enable our community agencies to continue their good work for the many children they serve. We appreciate all that these agencies do to improve children’s lives. It gives us great joy to be able to support the children of For The Child once again.”

Above, left photo courtesy of For The Child.