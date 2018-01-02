Motorcyclist Killed in New Year's Day Crash on Long Beach Freeway Connector

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday on a freeway connector road in Long Beach, the California Highway Patrol reported today.

The crash occurred on the road connecting the northbound 710 Freeway to the 91 Freeway a little after 9:10AM, according to the CHP.

Identified only as a 45-year-old Lynwood resident, the motorcyclist was riding a 1987 BMW motorcycle and apparently struck a wall on the connector road and was last seen on the right shoulder.

A representative from the coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene at 10:24AM on Monday.

The CHP's South Los Angeles office asked anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at (310) 516-3355.

City News Service contributed to this report.