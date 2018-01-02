Man Killed in Early New Year's Day Crash on 605 Freeway

A vehicle crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Long Beach early New Year’s Day left one man dead and sparked a fight in the road.

The crash was reported at 2:30AM Monday on the northbound 605 north of Spring Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.

The call began with a report of vehicles on the right shoulder and people fighting in the roadway, according to Brandt, and was followed by the reported death.

The man was later identified as Gregory Fitzgerald Dover, 29, of Los Angeles, according to Lt. Rudy Molano of the coroner’s office.

A SigAlert was issued at 3:17AM for all four mainline lanes, while the HOV lane remained open. The main lanes were reopened at 5:30AM.

City News Service contributed to this report.