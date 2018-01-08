Light Rain Falls on SoCal Monday, Expected to Continue Tuesday

Light rain fell over Southern California early this morning and is expected to continue through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

While it's nowhere near as intense as the snow storms most of America is experiencing right now, the rain and expected strong winds in other parts of the region could create hazardous conditions for those who live in the Creek, La Tuna, Rye and Skirball burn areas where there is a “strong potential for mud and debris flows,” NWS Meteorologist Joe Sirad told City News Service.

Latest projections for storm total rainfall through Tue night. Coast/valleys can expect 2-4" with foothills/mtns seeing 4-7" (locally up to 9"). Flash Flood Watches in effect for much of SBA, Ventura, LA counties. #CAstorm #cawx #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/2COWY8ZG3d — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 8, 2018

In the Southland’s flatlands, at least a quarter-inch of rain is expected to fall and as much as an inch in mountain areas by sunset, forecasters said. The NWS has also issued winter storm warning in the mountains above 4,000 feet.

Snow is forecast to start falling by this afternoon above 8,000 feet, dropping to 6,000 feet by Tuesday afternoon and 4,000 feet by Tuesday evening, as a vigorous cold front arrives from the Gulf of Alaska and collides with the wet warm front already in Southern California.

On Tuesday, blizzard conditions are possible on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.

Weather service computer models indicate today’s preliminary warm storm and bigger cold storm on Tuesday will both be wetter than first thought.

Malibu, the Grapevine, Castaic and the Antelope Valley may be hit with winds of up to 60 miles an hour today, according to the NWS.

The storms come after a 10-month dry spell in the region, following heavy rains last January and February.

Along with rain today, the NWS forecasts temperatures as high as 66 degrees in Long Beach. With rain and temperatures up to 6 degrees lower in L.A. County predicted for Tuesday.

Saturday is expected to have sunny skies and highs above 80 with more rain potentially arriving the following Monday, January 15, according to forecasters.

City News Service contributed to this report.