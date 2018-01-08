Brian Banks Addresses Wrongful Convictions on NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY

Photo courtesy of Megyn Kelly TODAY.



This morning, former NFL player Brian Banks appeared as a guest on NBC News’ Megyn Kelly TODAY to speak about his new series, “Final Appeal.” Banks, who was falsely convicted of rape in 2002 by a fellow Poly High School student as a teenager and spent five years in prison and five years as a registered sex offender, is on a mission to help others falsely convicted.



Banks was joined by Project Director of the California Innocence Project Justin Brooks, who helped with his exoneration and former prosecutor Loni Coombs, who helps Banks examine other potentially wrongful convictions in “Final Appeal.”

The investigative series premiered on Oxygen Sunday evening and aims to help wrongfully convicted individuals, as well as others trapped in complicated legal situations, according to IMDB. The first episode looks into the case of Patty Prewitt, who has been behind bars for more than 30 years for the murder of her husband.